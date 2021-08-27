General Minerals Market Recovers From COVID-19 Impact At A Growth Rate Of 21% Through 2025

General Minerals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 General Minerals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to TBRC’s general mineral mining report 2021, the global general minerals market size is expected to grow from $1.43 trillion in 2020 to $1.57 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.32 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 21%.

Major players in the general mineral industry include CRH Plc, Israel Corporation Ltd, The Mosaic Company, OCP SA, PotashCorp.

Mining companies are using advanced geosynthetic clay liners to prevent leakage and corrosion in mining operations. GCLs are geotextile and bentonite composites used in environmental containment applications. Advanced GCLs have higher chemical compatibility, slope stability, composite construction, swelling capacity and lower permeability than conventional clay liners. Other benefits of GCL include easy installation, better hydraulic performance, and resistance to varying weather conditions. Major companies offering GCLs include CETCO, GSE, Elcoseal, Terrafix, and Tencate.

The general minerals market consists of sales of general minerals by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine construction sand and gravel, industrial sand, kaolin and ball clay, clay and ceramic and refractory minerals, potash, soda and borate mineral, phosphate rock, or other chemical and fertilizer minerals mining.

The global general minerals market is segmented by type into other general minerals, potash, salt, magnesite, sulfur, kaolin, asbestos, feldspar, boron, gypsum, talc, graphite, baryte, bentonite, diatomite, lithium, selenium, perlite, vermiculite, arsenic and by organization size into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises. Subsegments include flake graphite, non-flake graphite large grade vermiculite, fine and finer grade vermiculite, medium grade vermiculite.

General Minerals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides general minerals market overview, forecast general minerals market size and growth for the whole market, general minerals market segments, and geographies, general minerals market trends, general minerals market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

