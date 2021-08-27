Lingerie Fighting Championships Returns To Action On Halloween
LFC35: Booty Camp 3 Scheduled For October 31
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY)
Everyone had so much fun in Sturgis it just seemed natural to return to action as soon as possible.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) announced today their next event will take place in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 31. The news comes just two weeks after the controversial MMA league held three very successful events at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
“Everyone had so much fun in Sturgis it just seemed natural to return to action as soon as possible,” CEO Shaun Donnelly says. “It’s also a chance to continue building on the positive momentum we’ve enjoyed pretty much all year.”
The event will be called LFC35: Booty Camp 3D and will be the first LFC event to ever be shot in 360 degree virtual reality 3D.
“The live pay-per-view will be shot with our regular HD cameras,” Donnelly explains, “but a separate crew will be shooting in 3D VR and that version will be released a few weeks later.”
Like the two previous Booty Camp events, LFC35 will feature some of the league’s hottest prospects taking on established veterans. The two finalists from LFC Madness, a month long bracket-style contest that saw 32 prospects compete for two coveted spots in the league based on fan voting, will face each other at the event.
“I’m so excited to finally get my chance to join LFC,” Eastern finalist T’Bella ‘Rebel Princess’ Madisyn says after leading all prospects in voting. “It’s truly a dream come true.”
Western finalist Bella Rockafella shares her opponent’s enthusiasm, “I was so excited every time the results were announced and I was lucky enough to move onto the next round.”
In addition to LFC contracts, both finalists will also be presented with $1000 Invicta wrist watches courtesy of LFC sponsor Village Watch Center.
“I’m very excited to see our finalists in action,” Donnelly says. “The fans definitely delivered two very worthy winners.”
What else might fans expect to see at LFC35? Since it’s taking place on Halloween, it’s safe to say there will be at least a couple tricks… and plenty of treats!
Tickets and pay-per-views will go on sale September 15 at www.lingeriefc.com.
About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed martial arts events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive female fighters.
For more information please visit www.lingeriefc.com.
