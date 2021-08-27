At a CAGR 13.7% Natural Food & Drinks Market to register $191,973 million by 2023

Natural Food & Drinks Market

The natural food & drinks market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and geography.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Natural Food & Drinks Market was valued at $79,137 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $191,973 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2017 to 2023. Natural food & drinks are minimally processed and free of artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors and additives like hydrogenated oils, stabilizers and emulsifiers. But there is no certification or inspection system to ensure that the label is accurate. Nonetheless, this market possesses high growth potential, owing to the fact that several foodservice providers, such as restaurants & hotels are inclined towards providing healthy food & drinks to cater to the needs of health-conscious consumers.Currently, consumer behavior is more inclined towards the health & wellness, safety, social impact, and experience in their food purchasing decisions along with the traditional values such as convenience, price, and taste. Thus, increase in emphasis on health & wellness drives the growth of the global natural food & drinks market. Moreover, rise in awareness for healthy food ingredients is expected to deliver the substantial growth opportunity to industry players.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Natural Food & Drinks Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/356?reqfor=covid From freshness to health ingredients and eco-conscious business models, todays core consumer values increasingly center around offerings of the natural food & drinks market and is expected to boost the market growth.Natural food & drinks refer to food products that are that are manufactured without the use of hormones, antibiotics, or artificial flavors. Stringent regulatory standards do not exist for natural food & drinks in most of the countries in the world. Thus, natural labels are normally used by manufacturers across the globe due to lack of adequate guidelines. Natural food & drinks are available at several stores that sell organic food products. In 2016, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for around two-fifths share of the global market.The global natural food & drinks market is driven by growing consumer preferences for foods with non-genetically modified ingredients. Increasing demand for "clean label" products is due to increase in awareness and media coverage about the drawbacks of foods containing GMOs. The "clean label" trend has also been recently pushed into the mainstream market by popular books, television shows, and celebrity endorsements. However, high costs of natural food & drinks as compared to conventional food products are expected to hamper the market growth.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/356 The key players profiled in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Ltd, Earth’s Best, Amy's Kitchen, Nestle S.A., 365 Everyday Value, Organic Valley, ConAgra Foods, Dean Foods, and General Mills.The other major players (not profiled in report) in the market include Tyson Foods, Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V., Hain Celestial Group, Hormel Foods Corporation, Global Natural Foods Inc., and Ecovia Intelligence.Key Benefits for StakeholdersThis report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics of the global natural food & drinks market.The market trend analysis for all the regions is conducted by constructing estimations for key segments between 2017 and 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the leading companies in the industry.This study evaluates competitive landscape of the natural food & drinks industry to understand the market scenario globally.Extensive analysis is conducted by key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the global market.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/356 Similar Reports:Upcoming Reports:Gluten Feed Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gluten-feed-market Porridge Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/porridge-market Dietary Fibers Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dietary-fibers-market Fatty Acids Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fatty-acids-market About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 