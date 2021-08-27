Pure Coconut Water Market projected to hit $6.81 billion by 2027

Pure Coconut Water Market

According to the pure coconut water market analysis the market segmented based on packaging type, flavor, portion size, end user, distribution channel & region.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pure coconut water market size was valued at $2.04 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $6.81 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. In 2019, the original flavor segment accounted for more than half of the total pure coconut water market share.Coconut is a versatile fruit with multiple health benefits. Over the past few years, consumers are increasingly adopting several healthy and energy drinks to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The excessive consumption of carbonated and sugary beverages causes several health issues, such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, in almost all age groups ranging from kids to the working-class population. Therefore, pure coconut water acts as an alternative to carbonated beverages as it is considered to be beneficial for all the above conditions, especially for weight management.Consumers are actively focused toward fitness and health. Active and health conscious consumers have shifted their preference toward natural alternatives for caffeinated and sugar-based energy drinks. Coconut water possesses low levels of fats and sugars, with very low calorific value. It has many antioxidants and possesses therapeutic properties. Coconut water helps in maintaining cardiovascular health, kidney health, and blood pressure levels. It also helps in diabetes management. Hence, the demand for pure coconut water as a natural sports drinks is growing rapidly due to its nutritional properties such as electrolytes and nutrients.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Pure Coconut Water Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5605?reqfor=covid Increase in use of coconut-based products in food & beverage applications, rise in consumption of natural sports drinks, and innovation in taste and flavor of coconut products and coconut-based food & beverages are projected to drive the growth of the pure coconut water market in the future.Increase in use of coconut-based products in food & beverage applications is expected to drive the market for coconut products in the future. Coconut products are widely used as ingredients in variety of processed food products such as cookies, cakes, pies, soups, salads, milkshakes, and ice cream. With growth in consumption of processed food products, owing to rise in urban population, the demand for coconut products is expected to grow at a significant rate in near future.Download PDF sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5605 Players in the pure coconut water market have adopted business expansion and product launch as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in the report include Vita Coco, Harmless Harvest, C2o Pure Coconut Water, Llc, Taste Nirvana, Craze Foods Ltd, Goya Foods, Inc, Foco Pure Coconut Water, Cococoast, Wai Koko Coconut Water, and Mojo Organics Inc.Key benefits for stakeholdersThe report provides quantitative analysis of the current pure coconut water market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing pure coconut water market opportunities.Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.In-depth analysis and the market size & segmentation assist to determine the market potential.The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the pure coconut water industry.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5605 Similar Reports:Upcoming Reports:Melatonin Supplements Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/melatonin-supplements-market-A06665 Activated Charcoal Supplement Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/activated-charcoal-supplement-market-A11175 Anti-Caking Agents Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-caking-agents-market Mixed Tocopherol Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mixed-tocopherol-market About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research