Cassava Starch Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cassava Starch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global cassava starch market size reached a production volume of 8.8 Million Tons in 2020.
Cassava starch, also known as tapioca, is obtained from cassava roots through washing and pulping. It is enriched in iron, folate, manganese, carbohydrates, and calcium. Cassava starch is a relatively cheaper raw material containing a high concentration of starch compared to its conventional alternatives. It offers various advantages such as neutral taste, high level of purity, and excellent thickening characteristics. Cassava starch also has a high paste clarity, freeze-thaw stability, and paste viscosity. As a result, it finds extensive applications in diverse industries, such as fuel, textile, paper, food and beverages, etc.
The global cassava starch market is primarily driven by expanding food processing sector, along with the increasing consumption of ready-to-eat and convenient food items. Additionally, the expanding non-food applications of cassava starch for manufacturing pharmaceuticals, adhesives, papers, etc., are also propelling the product demand. Besides this, the high prevalence of diabetes due to sedentary consumer lifestyles and unhealthy dietary patterns is further catalyzing the use of cassava starch in artificial sweeteners. All of the above-mentioned factors will continue to drive the global market for cassava starch in the coming years. looking forward imarc group expects the global market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
TCS Tapioca
Eiamehang Tapioca
Sunrise International
PT Buda Starch & Sweetener
SPAC Tapioca
Market by End-Use
Sweeteners
Market Trends
Market Forecast
MSG/Lysine
Market Trends
Market Forecast
Food Industries
Market Trends
Market Forecast
Paper Industries
Market Trends
Market Forecast
Modified Starch
Market Trends
Market Forecast
Sago Pearl
Market Trends
Market Forecast
Textile
Market Trends
Market Forecast
Others
Market Trends
Market Forecast
Market by Key Regions
Production (Asia, Africa, Latin America, Others)
Consumption (China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Others)
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
