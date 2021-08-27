Rice Bran Oil Market Industry Growth, Trends, Top Organizations and Forecast 2026
Looking forward, the rice bran oil market is expected to exhibit stable growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Rice Bran Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global rice bran oil market reached a volume of 1.8 million Tons in 2020. Rice bran oil is an edible oil derived from the outer brown layer of rice. Characterized by a mild flavor and neutral taste, it is rich in vitamin E, antioxidants, natural bioactive phytodetrital, etc. Rice bran can withstand high cooking temperature, offers delicate flavors, and is easily blended with other less stable oils. As a result, it is used in stir-frying, sautéing, deep-frying, grilling, etc. It can also reduce cancer risks, lower cholesterol levels, boost immunity, improve the nervous system, etc.
Rising consumer awareness towards numerous health benefits associated with the consumption of rice bran oil is primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for low-fat and nutrient-rich edible oils is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, several global organizations are approving the use of rice bran oil, as its composition of monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, and saturated fats is much safer as compared to the composition of other vegetable oils. Moreover, oryzanol in rice bran oil stimulates hair growth, provides UV protection, prevents aging, etc., thereby inducing the product demand in the personal grooming sector for manufacturing soaps, moisturizers, lotions, hair care products, etc. Numerous other factors, such as inflating disposable incomes and extensive promotional activities by several manufacturers, are expected to further drive the market over the forecast period. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit stable growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by End Use:
Edible
Industrial
Regional Insights:
India
China
Japan
Others
