UPDATED: Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. servicemembers killed in Kabul terrorist attack

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Monday, Aug. 30, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of the U.S. servicemembers and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on Thursday, Aug. 26, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden. Burgum released the following statement Thursday regarding the attack.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the brave U.S. servicemembers and the Afghans who were killed or injured in today’s deadly attacks at the airport in Kabul,” Burgum said. “Our military forces have served in Afghanistan with honor and courage and continue to do so as they work to evacuate U.S. citizens and American allies from this chaotic situation. The Biden administration needs to demonstrate leadership and do more to bring U.S. citizens home quickly and help those Afghans who have been our allies in the war on terror.”