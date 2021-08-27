Wheat Flour Market Size & Share | Global Industry Analysis Report 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Wheat Flour Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global wheat flour market reached a value of US$ 160 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates that the market to reach a value of US$ 194 Billion by 2026.
Wheat flour is one of the most popular ingredients used in the food and beverage industry. Produced by grinding whole wheat grain kernels into a fine powder, wheat flour forms a viscoelastic dough when mixed with water. It is a rich source of gluten protein that provides strength and elasticity to the dough and texture to baked products. Other than this, it offers carbohydrates, fiber, protein, and various vitamins and minerals like selenium, manganese, phosphorus, copper, and folate. Owing to the nutritional content, it provides multiple health benefits, such as lowering cholesterol levels, controlling obesity, improving metabolism and regulating blood sugar levels.
Global Wheat Flour Market Trends:
Over the past few years, the wheat cultivation system has been facing constraints such as poor soil health, climatic fluctuations and increased risk of an epidemic outbreak. Due to this, researchers are introducing advanced technologies in modern agriculture to further develop precise toolsets like nanopesticides, nanosensors, nanofertilizers, nanoherbicides and smart delivery systems. The intervention of nanotechnology in wheat farming is expected to have a major impact on the growth of the market. Besides the food processing industry, the use of wheat flour has been gaining traction in non-food applications including the production of paper, bioplastics, adhesives, and shampoos and conditioners. Moreover, several initiatives are being taken across the globe to encourage food fortification as a measure to reduce the instances of malnutrition. For example, in Pakistan, the Food Fortification Programme (FFP) has been introduced for promoting the addition of vitamins and minerals to edible oils and wheat flour, which will help in providing proper nutrition.
Some of the major players operating in the industry include Wudeli Flour Mill Group, Ardent Mills LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM), General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS), Allied Pinnacle Pty Limited, Manildra Milling Pvt Ltd, Acarsan Flour Mills, Korfez Flour Mills, George Weston Foods Limited, and Hodgson Mill, Inc.
Some of the major players operating in the industry include Wudeli Flour Mill Group, Ardent Mills LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM), General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS), Allied Pinnacle Pty Limited, Manildra Milling Pvt Ltd, Acarsan Flour Mills, Korfez Flour Mills, George Weston Foods Limited, and Hodgson Mill, Inc.
