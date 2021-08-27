Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market is Expected to Reach $6.6 Billion, Globally, by 2022

In addition, awareness regarding health issues arising from contaminated water is growing globally.

Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $6.6 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the period 2016-2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its leading position through 2022 owing to technological developments and rising awareness, backed by the increasing disposable income. Water softening technology is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the analysis period, followed by filtration methods.Water softeners lead the market on account of the widespread usage primarily among the residential customers. Water filtration is the next prominent technology due to heavy demand from the industrial sector. The food & beverage and semiconductor and electronics industries constitute a sizable demand for water filters. In 2015, the residential sector occupied a major share of the market among the application areas, and is expected to maintain its leading position on account of growing population and urbanization. However, the industrial sector is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, on account of stringent regulations regarding water quality for industries such as food & beverage and pharmaceutical.Asia-Pacific currently occupies the majority of market share. Improving economic conditions in China and India facilitate the growth in demand for water treatment systems in these countries. The LAMEA region is expected to grow with a notable CAGR during the forecast period, on account of improving lifestyle and increasing health awareness among the populace.Key Findings of Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market:Rising awareness about the health issues arising from contaminated water drives the point-of-entry water treatment systems market.The degrading water quality owing to industrialization increases the demand of water treatment systems in developing countries.Water softening technology currently leads the market constituting approximately 38% of the overall market revenue.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to maintain its leading position owing to heavy demand from China and India. Leading players operating in the market include The DOW Chemical Company, 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Best Water Technology (BWT) AG, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Culligan International, and Watts Water Technologies, Inc. These players introduce technologically advanced products and continuously expand their portfolio to capitalize on this growing market.