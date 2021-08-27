India Ice Cream Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Ice Cream Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the report finds that the global market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Ice cream refers to a sweet, frozen dairy product prepared with cream, milk, sugar, flavors, etc. It has a high content of carbohydrates, vitamins, calcium, phosphorus, etc. Ice creams are given a soft and creamy texture using various special techniques and are available in numerous flavors, such as chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, etc. Additionally, they help in producing a cooling effect and are widely consumed as a comfort food or dessert.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ice-cream-market-india/requestsample
The high prevalence of hot and humid climate, coupled with the growing penetration of deep freezer systems in most parts of the country, is primarily propelling the growth of the ice cream market in India. Furthermore, the rising levels of urbanization and inflating disposable incomes of the consumers are also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the increasing availability of a wide range of authentic Indian flavors, such as badam, kesar, pista, nolen gur, etc., along with several kulfi variants, including rabri, faluda, matka kulfi, etc., is augmenting the product demand. This is further supported by the introduction of gluten-free, lactose-free, fat-free and vegan alternatives based on the dietary preferences of consumers. Furthermore, the expanding online distribution channels and continuous cold chain infrastructure improvements are expected to further drive the market for ice cream in India over the forecast period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the ice cream market in India to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Type
Impulse Ice Cream
Take-Home Ice Cream
Artisanal Ice Cream
Market Breakup by Flavor
Chocolate
Fruit
Vanilla
Others
Market Breakup by Format
Cup
Stick
Cone
Brick
Others
Market Breakup by End-User
Retail
Institutional
Market Breakup by Retail Distribution Channel
General Trade
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Ice cream Parlors
Convenience Stores
Online
Others
Performance by Regions:
Maharashtra
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Tamil Nadu
Gujarat
Rajasthan
Karnataka
Madhya Pradesh
West Bengal
Bihar
Delhi
Kerala
Punjab
Odisha
Haryana
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ice-cream-market-india
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Rose Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rose-oil-market
Carrageenan Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carrageenan-market
Europe Salmon Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-salmon-market
United States Salmon Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-salmon-market
India Coconut Water Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-coconut-water-market
United States Plant-based Seafood Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-plant-based-seafood-market
Europe Plant-based Seafood Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-plant-based-seafood-market
Europe Organic Food and Beverages Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-organic-food-beverages-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ice-cream-market-india/requestsample
The high prevalence of hot and humid climate, coupled with the growing penetration of deep freezer systems in most parts of the country, is primarily propelling the growth of the ice cream market in India. Furthermore, the rising levels of urbanization and inflating disposable incomes of the consumers are also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the increasing availability of a wide range of authentic Indian flavors, such as badam, kesar, pista, nolen gur, etc., along with several kulfi variants, including rabri, faluda, matka kulfi, etc., is augmenting the product demand. This is further supported by the introduction of gluten-free, lactose-free, fat-free and vegan alternatives based on the dietary preferences of consumers. Furthermore, the expanding online distribution channels and continuous cold chain infrastructure improvements are expected to further drive the market for ice cream in India over the forecast period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the ice cream market in India to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Type
Impulse Ice Cream
Take-Home Ice Cream
Artisanal Ice Cream
Market Breakup by Flavor
Chocolate
Fruit
Vanilla
Others
Market Breakup by Format
Cup
Stick
Cone
Brick
Others
Market Breakup by End-User
Retail
Institutional
Market Breakup by Retail Distribution Channel
General Trade
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Ice cream Parlors
Convenience Stores
Online
Others
Performance by Regions:
Maharashtra
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Tamil Nadu
Gujarat
Rajasthan
Karnataka
Madhya Pradesh
West Bengal
Bihar
Delhi
Kerala
Punjab
Odisha
Haryana
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ice-cream-market-india
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Rose Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rose-oil-market
Carrageenan Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carrageenan-market
Europe Salmon Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-salmon-market
United States Salmon Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-salmon-market
India Coconut Water Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-coconut-water-market
United States Plant-based Seafood Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-plant-based-seafood-market
Europe Plant-based Seafood Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-plant-based-seafood-market
Europe Organic Food and Beverages Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-organic-food-beverages-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here