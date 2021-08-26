Meggan Carrigg Davidson, communications, 360-757-5966

Overnight full closure of southbound I-5 in Bellingham on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 for pavement repairs

A signed detour will be in place for all vehicles

BELLINGHAM – Travelers on southbound Interstate 5 in Bellingham should plan to use alternate routes – including a signed detour – and allow for extra time during overnight full closures on Sunday, Aug. 29, and Monday, Aug. 30. Southbound I-5 will be closed between Meridian Street/Bellis Fair Mail Parkway and Sunset Drive both nights.

During the closures, crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will complete pavement repairs to both southbound lanes at the Squalicum Creek overpass near milepost 255.4. Crews will work to replace worn down asphalt to create a smoother surface for vehicles.

A full closure is needed to provide crews with enough room to safely complete the repairs.

The crews will start closing southbound lanes at 8 p.m. each evening. Lanes will be reopened at 5 a.m. daily. During each closure, a signed detour will be in place for all vehicles, including large trucks.

What travelers can expect:

On Sunday, Aug. 29 and Monday, Aug. 30

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. – Single lane of southbound I-5 closed.

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. – Full southbound I-5 closure.

5 a.m. – All lanes of southbound I-5 open.

