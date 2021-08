Online Food Delivery Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “ Online Food Delivery Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global online food delivery market reached a value of US$ 107.4 Billion in 2020. Online food delivery is a convenient process of buying and selling food via internet-based platforms. It primarily includes mobile-based software applications or web pages that provide access to multiple food joints based on consumer preferences. These online food delivery platforms provide secured payment gateways, diverse food options, door-step delivery, numerous discounts, etc.Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-food-delivery-market/requestsample Rapid urbanization, along with the growing penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity, is primarily driving the global online food delivery market. Furthermore, the increasing working women population, hectic work schedules of the consumers and sedentary lifestyles are also augmenting the demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food variants. Additionally, the rising adoption of online retail channels by several brick-and-mortar food chains to expand their consumer base is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the integration of online food delivery platforms with numerous advanced technologies, such as Big Data, artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, etc., to provide a personalized consumer experience will continue to catalyze the global market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:Just EatGrubHubDelivery HeroDeliveroocomFoodpandameMeituan WaimaiMarket Segmentation:Market Breakup by Platform TypeWebsiteApplicationsMarket Breakup by Business ModelOrder Focused Food Delivery System Logistics Based Food Delivery SystemFull-Service Food Delivery SystemMarket Breakup by Payment MethodOnlineCash on DeliveryMarket Breakup RegionChinaNorth AmericaAsia Pacific ( excluding china)EuropeRest of the WorldAsk Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-food-delivery-market We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Market TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Browse Related Reports:North America Anhydrous Milk Fat Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-anhydrous-milk-fat-market North America Fluid Milk Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-fluid-milk-market North America Peanut Butter Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-peanut-butter-market Plant Based Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plant-based-food-market Japan Lobster Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-lobster-market Cakes and Pastries Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cakes-pastries-market Organic Baby Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-baby-food-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.