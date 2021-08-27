Silica Sand Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast by 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Silica Sand Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global silica sand market reached a value of US$ 14.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/silica-sand-manufacturing-plant/requestsample
Silica sand, also known as industrial sand, refers to one of the most abundant sand varieties found in the crystalline or amorphous state. Silica sand is primarily derived from quartz, a chemically inert and hard mineral, that is broken down into tiny granules by the gradual movements of water and wind. Moreover, the deposits of silica sand are extracted through dredging, underground mining, and surface mining operations. Silica sand offers several benefits, such as high granularity, strength, durability, better resistance against heat and chemical reactions, etc. As a result, the sand is widely adopted for diverse applications, such as hydraulic fracturing, sandblasting, glassmaking, industrial casting, water filtration, etc.
The increasing usage of high-purity silica sand in manufacturing photovoltaic panels and silicon-metal composite materials, is primarily driving the global market for silica sand. Furthermore, the growing penetration of solar power infrastructures is proliferating the installation of glass-based photovoltaic modules, thereby increasing the demand for silica sand. Apart from this, the rising use of silica sand in manufacturing specialty glass is further propelling the product demand in the consumer electronics sector. Additionally, rapid urbanization, coupled with a growing number of modern housing projects, will continue to catalyze the use of silica sand in high-grade construction materials over the forecasted period.
Silica Sand Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global silica sand market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global silica sand market on the basis of key regions, end-use, wall type, application, end user and distribution channel.
Breakup by Key Regions:
United States
Italy
Germany
Turkey
Australia
Others
Breakup by Key End-Use:
Glass Industry
Foundry
Hydraulic Fracturing
Filtration
Abrasives
Others
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/silica-sand-manufacturing-plant
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
Linear Alpha Olefins Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/linear-alpha-olefins-market
Cellulose Acetate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cellulose-acetate-market
Asia Pacific Biodiesel Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-biodiesel-market
North America Copper Sulphate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-copper-sulphate-market
North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-glue-laminated-timber-market
Urea Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/urea-market
North America Ferrite Magnet Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-ferrite-magnet-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/silica-sand-manufacturing-plant/requestsample
Silica sand, also known as industrial sand, refers to one of the most abundant sand varieties found in the crystalline or amorphous state. Silica sand is primarily derived from quartz, a chemically inert and hard mineral, that is broken down into tiny granules by the gradual movements of water and wind. Moreover, the deposits of silica sand are extracted through dredging, underground mining, and surface mining operations. Silica sand offers several benefits, such as high granularity, strength, durability, better resistance against heat and chemical reactions, etc. As a result, the sand is widely adopted for diverse applications, such as hydraulic fracturing, sandblasting, glassmaking, industrial casting, water filtration, etc.
The increasing usage of high-purity silica sand in manufacturing photovoltaic panels and silicon-metal composite materials, is primarily driving the global market for silica sand. Furthermore, the growing penetration of solar power infrastructures is proliferating the installation of glass-based photovoltaic modules, thereby increasing the demand for silica sand. Apart from this, the rising use of silica sand in manufacturing specialty glass is further propelling the product demand in the consumer electronics sector. Additionally, rapid urbanization, coupled with a growing number of modern housing projects, will continue to catalyze the use of silica sand in high-grade construction materials over the forecasted period.
Silica Sand Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global silica sand market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global silica sand market on the basis of key regions, end-use, wall type, application, end user and distribution channel.
Breakup by Key Regions:
United States
Italy
Germany
Turkey
Australia
Others
Breakup by Key End-Use:
Glass Industry
Foundry
Hydraulic Fracturing
Filtration
Abrasives
Others
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/silica-sand-manufacturing-plant
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
Linear Alpha Olefins Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/linear-alpha-olefins-market
Cellulose Acetate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cellulose-acetate-market
Asia Pacific Biodiesel Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-biodiesel-market
North America Copper Sulphate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-copper-sulphate-market
North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-glue-laminated-timber-market
Urea Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/urea-market
North America Ferrite Magnet Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-ferrite-magnet-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here