Silica Sand Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast by 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Silica Sand Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global silica sand market reached a value of US$ 14.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Silica sand, also known as industrial sand, refers to one of the most abundant sand varieties found in the crystalline or amorphous state. Silica sand is primarily derived from quartz, a chemically inert and hard mineral, that is broken down into tiny granules by the gradual movements of water and wind. Moreover, the deposits of silica sand are extracted through dredging, underground mining, and surface mining operations. Silica sand offers several benefits, such as high granularity, strength, durability, better resistance against heat and chemical reactions, etc. As a result, the sand is widely adopted for diverse applications, such as hydraulic fracturing, sandblasting, glassmaking, industrial casting, water filtration, etc.

The increasing usage of high-purity silica sand in manufacturing photovoltaic panels and silicon-metal composite materials, is primarily driving the global market for silica sand. Furthermore, the growing penetration of solar power infrastructures is proliferating the installation of glass-based photovoltaic modules, thereby increasing the demand for silica sand. Apart from this, the rising use of silica sand in manufacturing specialty glass is further propelling the product demand in the consumer electronics sector. Additionally, rapid urbanization, coupled with a growing number of modern housing projects, will continue to catalyze the use of silica sand in high-grade construction materials over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Key Regions:

United States
Italy
Germany
Turkey
Australia
Others

Breakup by Key End-Use:

Glass Industry
Foundry
Hydraulic Fracturing
Filtration
Abrasives
Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

