NELLY, 3x GRAMMY WINNING/DOUBLE DIAMOND ARTIST, RELEASES COUNTRY INSPIRED ALBUM TODAY; HEARTLAND via RECORDS / COLUMBIA

NELLY Releases HEARTLAND Including Collaborations with Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown Darius Rucker, BRELAND, Blanco Brown, and Tyler Hubbard Amongst Others

HEARTLAND is my thanks to country music for allowing Nelly to be a part of it.” — Nelly

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- heart·land

/ˈhärtˌland/ the central part of our nation that consists of 19 states including Missouri with St. Louis right in the middle. For some they call it the “flyover region” but for those 99 million born, raised or living there -it is where our nations grit comes from, where life can be hard but perseverance is harder and the HEARTLAND is where NELLY lives.

HEARTLAND, the much talked about and highly anticipated culmination of “country inspired” music from Grammy Winning, Global Entertainer- NELLY, featuring some of his biggest Country artist friends like Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, Jimmie Allen, BRELAND and Blanco Brown, is dropping TODAY via RECORDS/Columbia. HEARTLAND celebrates Nelly as the genre-transcending music icon he is, trailblazing the intersections of country and hip hop.

Including the already wildly successful, swiftly approaching double platinum certified single “Lil Bit” featuring Florida Georgia Line and his newest single “High Horse,” featuring Blanco Brown and BRELAND, HEARTLAND showcases NELLY’s love of country music combined with NELLY flair and his unique rap style.

“I have too much respect for country music and country artists to call this a country album or suddenly decide NELLY is goin country! I had country influences growin up and this album fuses country style with NELLY style and I think what we have is music that brings people together with their love of music.”

St. Louis is situated in the heart of the Heartland, and for twenty-one years, NELLY has been responsible for driving up the region’s heart rate with his celebratory bangers like “Country Grammar,” “Ride Wit Me,” “Hot in Herre,” “Over and Over” with Tim McGraw, “Cruise” with FGL and the near double platinum certified, “Lil Bit” featuring FGL.



“The HEARTLAND album and its title is a nod to the people from the heartland where I’m from. They work hard, they party hard, they love all types of music and they support NELLY accepting me doin what I love to do- crossing over music boundaries and genres to create good music. HEARTLAND is inspired by country music, my friends in country music all with a Nelly spin on it.” says Nelly, he further explains “It’s my appreciation for country music, my thanks to country music for allowing Nelly to be a part of it.”

Nelly’s lyrics from the upcoming song COUNTRY BOYS DO, featuring Tyler Hubbard just about sums up his fun-loving relationship to Nashville-

“I’m cranking hits up in Nashville

So many I see why they call it smashville

Another one ima call it cashville

Ya headbangers you gonna need some Advil”

NELLY’s career strings together a series of firsts like being certified a double diamond artist, he was the first hip hop artist to cross over into country when he collaborated with country star, Tim McGraw, NELLY has graced the top spots on multiple charts including Rap, RnB, Pop, Country and top 40, he performed twice at Super Bowl, he performed his hip hop hits with multiple symphonies, has been labeled one of the best ever rappers, one of the highest grossing artists , his hit song “Dilemma” just hit one billion streams on YouTube.



Nelly has had huge success in both Hip Hop and Country including his initial country collaboration with Tim McGraw in 2004 with “Over and Over,” to his Diamond certified success on Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise,” Jimmie Allen’s “Good Times Roll,” Kane Brown’s remix of “Cool Again,” his own remake of Thomas Rhett’s Die A Happy Man. Nelly recently reunited with country music heavyweights Florida Georgia Line for his latest newly platinum certified single “Lil Bit” out now via RECORDS/Columbia, and on THE HEARTLAND album.

HEARTLAND Track Listing:

1. “Lil Bit” ft/ Florida Georgia Line

2. “High Horse” f/ BRELAND and Blanco Brown

3. “Grits and Glamour” f/ Kane Brown

4. “Ms. Drive Me Crazy” f/ Darius Rucker & City Spud

5. “Country Boy Do” f/ Tyler Hubbard

6. “Someone Somewhere” f/ George Birge

7. “Five Drinks Ago”

8. “Follow Me” f/ Chris Bandi

9. “Good Times Roll” (Jimmie Allen f/Nelly

HIGH HORSE