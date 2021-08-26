Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 600 Block of Newton Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the 600 block of Newton Place, Northwest.

At approximately 8:28 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects took the victim’s property. A struggle ensued and the suspects assaulted the victim. The suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s property.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/MjI-e-Ojz3k

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.