Automotive Data Monetization Market Share, Types, Applications, Products, Size, Growth, Insights & Forecasts Report 2028
Automotive Data Monetization Market report provides historical data by size, share, trends, growth, demand, application, top players & forecasts report.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive data monetization market size is expected to reach USD 86.91 Billion at a steady CAGR of 38.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.
Global automotive data monetization market revenue growth is driven due to increased application of advanced analytics and Big Data in automotive manufacturing and to provide more advanced features and services in vehicles, reduce operational costs and investment, and enhance driver and passenger safety. Vehicles are getting increasingly more connected to each other and advancements in road infrastructure and increase in number of sensors being used is resulting in generation of vast data volumes. Data collected can be leveraged and monetized, but this is currently at a nascent stage.
The global Automotive Data Monetization market has been categorized based on the product type, application, and region. Our expert analysts undertake a thorough assessment of all of the segments included in the report and analyze them based on their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation allows the interested parties to determine sectors in the global Automotive Data Monetization market with high growth prospects and understand the growth strategies adopted by leading segments during the forecast period.
Automotive Data Monetization Market Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Cloud segment accounted for a larger revenue share in 2020 due to better scalability, improved cost-efficiency, increased reliability, and faster time to access new technologies as a readily available service. Cloud-based deployment is key solution for OEMs due to the above benefits.
North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to rise in demand for connected cars, integration of IoT in the automotive sector, and increasingly stringent vehicle safety norms. Moreover, steady deployment of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the U.S is further driving growth of the automotive data monetization market in the region.
Major companies operating in the market include Continental AG, Tech Mahindra Limited, IBM Corporation, Harman International, Tesla, Microsoft Corporation, Wejo Limited, Oracle, Caruso GmbH, and The Floow Limited.
Automotive Data Monetization Market Research Methodology
Data triangulation and market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive data monetization market on the basis of type, deployment type, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Direct
Indirect
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
On-Premises
Cloud
End-use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Insurance
Government
Predictive Maintenance
Mobility as a service (MaaS)
All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, Automotive Data Monetization Market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Automotive Data Monetization market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Automotive Data Monetization market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Automotive Data Monetization Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Automotive Data Monetization Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations
4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems
4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material
4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Automotive Data Monetization Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 6. Automotive Data Monetization Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 7. Automotive Data Monetization Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
Continued…
