Smart Water Management Market Applications, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2028
Smart Water Management Market report provides historical data by size, share, trends, growth, demand, application, top players & forecasts report.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart water management market size is expected to reach USD 18.90 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing initiatives to deploy sustainable water management solutions due to rising demand for fresh and safe water for consumption and other household and commercial purposes. Decrease the availability of affordable, safe, and clean water and more efficient sewerage treatment and processing services is driving rising utilization of smart water management solutions in various developing countries.
The global Smart Water Management market has been categorized based on the product type, application, and region. Our expert analysts undertake a thorough assessment of all of the segments included in the report and analyze them based on their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation allows the interested parties to determine sectors in the global Smart Water Management market with high growth prospects and understand the growth strategies adopted by leading segments during the forecast period.
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Residential segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The launch of advanced sensor-based IoT devices and software platforms, which help to reduce water consumption and manage water leaks in residential buildings by tracking real-time flow are expected to boost utilization of smart water management solutions.
North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global smart water management market in 2020. Rising awareness regarding the scarcity of freshwater resources is a key contributing factor driving increasing implementation of smart water management solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors in countries in the region.
Major players in the market include ABB, IBM, Honeywell Elster, Siemens, Itron, Schneider Electric, SUEZ, Oracle, Landis+Gyr, and SENSUS.
Research Methodology
Data triangulation and market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Water Management market based on raw material, product type, end use, and region.
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Service
Professional Services
Managed Services
Solution
Distribution Network Monitoring
Meter Data Management
Asset Management
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Analytics
Smart Irrigation Management
Others
Water Meters
AMI Meters
AMR Meters
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Residential
Commercial & Industrial
All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Smart Water Management market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Smart Water Management market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.
Report Objectives
Examine the size of the global Smart Water Management market based on the parameters of value and volume.
Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Smart Water Management market.
Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Smart Water Management market.
Highlight significant trends of the global Smart Water Management market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.
Extensively profile top players of the global Smart Water Management market and showing how they compete in the industry.
Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.
Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Smart Water Management market.
Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Smart Water Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Smart Water Management Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations
4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems
4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material
4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Smart Water Management Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 6. Smart Water Management Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 7. Smart Water Management Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
Continued…
