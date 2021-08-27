Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Share, Trends, Growth, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2028
Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market report provides historical data by size, share, trends, growth, demand, application, top players & forecasts report.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market size is expected to reach USD 1,433.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High demand for PVDF from various end-use industries such as electrical, chemical processing, and construction is driving market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. Robust performance and increasing adoption of PVDF in a range of applications is expected to continue to fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead.
The global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market has been categorized based on the product type, application, and region. Our expert analysts undertake a thorough assessment of all of the segments included in the report and analyze them based on their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation allows the interested parties to determine sectors in the global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market with high growth prospects and understand the growth strategies adopted by leading segments during the forecast period.
Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Oil & gas industry is one of the major consumers of PVDF pipes and fittings. Offshore oil & gas production has some of the most extreme and demanding conditions. Pipes and fittings used in the sector must be highly weather resistant and long-lasting. Expansion of oil & gas facilities is creating major demand for PVDF. ONGC has produced blueprints to increase production of crude oil by 4 million metric ton, and plans to double its natural gas production by 2021. This will drive growth of the oil and gas segment to some extent going ahead.
PVDF market in Asia Pacific accounted for significantly rapid revenue growth rate in 2020 due to high demand from China. Expansion of chemical processing sites in China by leading manufacturers such as CNCP and SINOPEC is expected to drive market revenue growth. Surge in demand for filtration of industrial wastewater and water treatment in the region will continue to boost Asia Pacific PVDF market growth.
Major players in the market include Solvay S.A., Arkema, SABIC, 3M, Kureha Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Dyneon GmbH, Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products Inc., and Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials Co. Ltd.
For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market based on raw material, product type, end use, and region.
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Pipes and Fittings
Wires and Semiconductor Processing
Films and Sheets
Membranes
Coatings
Li-ion Batteries
Others
End-use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Electrical and Electronics
Oil and Gas
Automotive Processing
Building and Construction
Chemical Processing
Aerospace and Defense
Others
All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.
Report Objectives
Examine the size of the global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market based on the parameters of value and volume.
Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market.
Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market.
Highlight significant trends of the global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.
Extensively profile top players of the global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market and showing how they compete in the industry.
Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.
Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market.
Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.
