Carbon Fiber Market Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2027
Carbon Fiber Market report provides historical data by size, share, trends, growth, demand, application, top players & forecasts report 2027.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon fiber market size is expected to reach USD 12.93 Billion and register a robust revenue CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for carbon fiber from aerospace and defense sector as well as from automotive, marine, and sports industries and sectors. Carbon fibers are strong and highly durable to stress, which makes the material highly dependable for a variety of critical and simple applications and products. Aircraft operating in aviation and defense sectors require strength and need to be light weight to function efficiently. The advantages and benefits associated with carbon fiber such as high tensile strength, lightweight, high stress resistance, corrosion resistance, and flexibility makes the material ideal for manufacturing of high end aircraft and related parts and components.
Europe accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020, which is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of high end automobile manufacturers as well as major aircraft manufacturers in countries in the region.
The aerospace and defense segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This growth can be attributed to wide usage of carbon fibers in aviation and defense sector owing to lightweight and high strength properties, which in turn increases fuel efficiency and maneuverability of aircraft in flight. Moreover, key players such as Airbus and Boeing have started using carbon fiber composites to build aircraft bodies.
Major companies operating in Carbon Fiber are Toray Industries Inc., SGL Group, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Teijin Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Solvay, Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd., Hyosung, and DowAksa.
For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon fiber market based on raw material, product type, end use, and region.
Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
PAN–based carbon fiber
Pitch–based carbon fiber
Rayon–based carbon fiber
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Continuous carbon fiber
Long carbon fiber
Short carbon fiber
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Aerospace & defense
Automotive
Wind Energy
Sporting goods
Electrical & electronics
Civil Engineering
Pipe & Tank
Marine
Others (medical, oil & gas, 3D printing, high speed & metro train, hydrogen gas storage, electrode for batteries)
All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Carbon Fiber market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Carbon Fiber market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.
