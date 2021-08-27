Gov. Cox lowers flags in honor of U.S. service members, other victims killed in Afghanistan

August 26, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 26, 2021) — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the lowering of the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah in honor of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in honoring all victims.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state facilities from sunset, Aug. 26, 2021, until sunset on Aug. 30, 2021.

