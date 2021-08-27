For Immediate Release:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Victims of Terrorist Attack in Kabul

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the terrorist attack that took place in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“Our prayers are with the families of the U.S. troops killed in today’s attack on the Kabul airport,” said Governor Ricketts. “They have been bravely rescuing Americans and our allies as this horrible tragedy continues to unfold.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 30, 2021 in honor of the victims. The proclamation can be found by clicking here.

