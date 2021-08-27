Global Wellhead Equipment Market Expected to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2026

Wellhead Equipment Market 2021 – Covering Impact of COVID-19, Financial Information, Developments, SWOT Analysis by Global Top Companies to 2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global wellhead equipment market size was valued at $5.3 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, by type, the casing spools segment accrued the largest share in the global market.In addition, the expansion of oil & gas industry throughout the globe especially in nations such as the U.S., China, and India fuels the demand for wellhead equipment. The manufacturers of wellhead equipment are focusing on business expansion and new projects as a strategy to increase their wellhead equipment market share. For instance, in February 2019, Integrated Equipment, Inc., a manufacturer of oilfield equipment received $9 million from Veritas Financial Partners for future growth.Download Research Sample with Industry Insights @Top Players:The key players profiled in the wellhead equipment market report include Delta Corporation, EthosEnergy Group Limited, Integrated Equipment, Jereh Oilfield Equipment, Jiangsu Sanyi Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd, JMP Petroleum Technologies, Inc., Msp/drilex, Inc., Uztel S.A, Sunnda Corporation, and Weir Group.Global Wellhead Equipment Market Segments:By Type -Casing HeadsCasing SpoolsChristmas TreesTubing AdaptersOthersBy Application -On-shoreOff-shoreGet detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Autonomous Tractors Market @Key Findings of the Study:The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging wellhead equipment market trends and dynamics.Depending on type, the casing spools segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and tubing adapters is projected to grow at a CAGR 6.7% during the forecast period.By application, the on-shore segment led the global market in 2018.North America is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.The key market players within the wellhead equipment market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the wellhead equipment industry.In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.The global wellhead equipment market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.Why To Select This Report:Complete analysis on market dynamics, market status and competitive Wellhead Equipment view is offered.Forecast Global Wellhead Equipment Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.The five-year forecast view shows how the market is expected to grow in coming years.All vital Global Wellhead Equipment Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.Make Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6338