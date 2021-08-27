Ready-mix Concrete Market Witness Excellent Growth Expected to Reach $766.6 Billion by 2026
Ready-mix Concrete Market Technological Innovations and Future Opportunities 2026PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Ready-mix Concrete Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global ready-mix concrete market size was valued at $491.6 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $766.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.
The manufacturers of ready-mix concrete are focusing on business expansion and acquisition as key strategies to increase their ready-mix concrete market shares. For instance, in July 2019, Ambuja Cement, a subsidiary of LafargeHolcim Ltd, a Swiss multinational company acquire capacities in ready mix concrete to increase its customer base in India.
Top Manufacturers:
The key players profiled in the ready-mix concrete market report include ACC Limited, Barney & Dickenson, Inc., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Heidelberg Cement, Holcim Ltd., SIKA Group, Ultra Tech Cement Limited, Vicat SA, CRH plc, and Vulcan Materials Company.
In 2018, by type, the transit mix concrete segment accrued the largest share in the ready-mix concrete market. The transit mix concrete is produced under controlled conditions; thus, it contributes to the reduction of dust pollution. In addition, the transportation and placing of transit mix concrete is easy. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, it offers high speed of construction with lower maintenance cost. Furthermore, the government initiatives for the growth of construction sector fuel the demand for the transit mix concrete in the near future. For example, in February 2018, Government of India has approved 100% foreign direct investment in the construction development sector.
Global Ready Mix Concrete Market Segments:
By Type -
Transit Mix Concrete
Central Mix Concrete
Shrink Mix Concrete
By Application -
Commercial and Infrastructure
Residential
Key Findings of the Study:
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging ready-mix concrete market trends and dynamics.
Depending on type, the transit mix concrete segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and the shrink mix concrete segment is projected to grow at a CAGR 5.8% during the forecast period.
By application, the commercial and infrastructure segment led the market in 2018.
LAMEA is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
The key market players within the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the ready-mix concrete industry.
