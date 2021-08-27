Representative Darby Congratulates Angelo State University on Cybersecurity Partnership with The University of Texas at San Antonio

by: Rep. Darby, Drew

08/26/2021

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Representative Drew Darby (San Angelo) congratulates Angelo State University (ASU) on the recently announced first of its kind cybersecurity pilot project in partnership with The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA). The pilot project between ASU and UTSA will assist San Angelo with development of cybersecurity initiatives that will make the community a model across the nation.

"This pilot project will be an asset for the students and residents of San Angelo. The City of San Angelo, San Angelo ISD, Tom Green County, Goodfellow Air Force Base, and local businesses throughout our community will benefit tremendously from this project," said Representative Drew Darby. "Cybersecurity has been identified as one of the most serious economic and national security challenges that faces our nation, and I commend President Hawkins for his leadership and work to ensure that ASU remains at the forefront of cybersecurity programs and initiatives," Representative Darby said.

The cybersecurity pilot project is funded by a grant from the National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity -- a component of the National Security Agency. The grant has been awarded to UTSA's Center for Infrastructure Assurance and Security (CIAS). The CIAS is piloting the two year project with ASU to work with San Angelo ISD and the City of San Angelo to further enhance core values of the community. Elements of the project will include developing community-wide K-12 cybersecurity programs, supporting local industries and governments to be more cyber-resilient, and helping academic institutions to develop cybersecurity for students by helping create Centers of Academic Excellence.

