Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige orders flags at half-staff to honor victims of attack in Kabul, Afghanistan

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, until sunset Aug. 30, 2021. This action is taken as a mark of respect for the U.S. service members and other victims who were killed today in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

For the White House proclamation click here.

###