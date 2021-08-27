Nightly closures scheduled on the westbound H-1 Freeway from Kunia to Makakilo, for grinding work

Main, News Posted on Aug 26, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that two lanes will be closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kunia Interchange and Makakilo Drive overpass beginning on Sunday night, Aug. 29, 2021, through Friday morning, Sept. 3, 2021, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for grinding and striping work. At least one lane of traffic will remain open to motorists at all times.

Roadwork will occur each week on Sunday nights through Friday mornings, through December 2021, weather permitting.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure details and special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control. HDOT advises the public to plan ahead and check traffic apps like GoAkamai.org, before getting on the road.

