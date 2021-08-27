Submit Release
News Search

There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,016 in the last 365 days.

Nightly closures scheduled on the westbound H-1 Freeway from Kunia to Makakilo, for grinding work

Posted on Aug 26, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that two lanes will be closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kunia Interchange and Makakilo Drive overpass beginning on Sunday night, Aug. 29, 2021, through Friday morning, Sept. 3, 2021, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for grinding and striping work. At least one lane of traffic will remain open to motorists at all times.

Roadwork will occur each week on Sunday nights through Friday mornings, through December 2021, weather permitting.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure details and special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control. HDOT advises the public to plan ahead and check traffic apps like GoAkamai.org, before getting on the road.

###

You just read:

Nightly closures scheduled on the westbound H-1 Freeway from Kunia to Makakilo, for grinding work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.