Governor, First Lady Mourn Loss of U.S. Marines in Afghanistan

August 26, 2021 (Anchorage) – Governor Mike Dunleavy today issued the following statement regarding the loss of U.S. Marines and other service members in Afghanistan earlier today.

“Rose and I pray for the families of the service members killed in Afghanistan, and ask all Alaskans to pray with us. The loss of any life in the service of country is heavy. Alaskans know this with having more veterans per capita than anywhere else in America.”

“The manner in which American forces have been removed from Afghanistan is an unmitigated disaster. I call upon President Biden and his administration to do absolutely everything within their power to safely bring home our men and women in uniform, our American citizens still in Afghanistan, and to help the many Afghani men and women who for twenty years supported our country and are now at risk of losing their lives.”

 

 

