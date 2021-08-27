Increasing awareness about the condition, improved diagnostic techniques and a robust drug pipeline promises a better future Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Space Outlook.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Experiences Momentum: DelveInsight Estimates a Diverse Pipeline

Increasing awareness about the condition, improved diagnostic techniques and a robust drug pipeline promises a better future Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Space Outlook.

DelveInsight’s ‘Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) Pipeline Insights’ report lays down a holistic coverage of the available therapies, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies active in the NHL pipeline domain, drivers and barriers in the successful launch of the therapies and future trends.

Some of the notable pointers extracted from the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s analysis depicts a robust Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline with 150+ active players in the domain working on 150+ pipeline therapies .

in the domain working on . Key Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma pipeline therapies such as Obinutuzumab, Abemaciclib, Ibrutinib, CPI 818, Devimistat, Venetoclax, Loncastuximab tesirine, LAM-002, HMPL-523, Venetoclax, Ibrutinib, Naratuximab emtansine, NKTR-255, LOXO-305, LAM–002, CNCT19, GB226, BI-1206, CAR-CD19 T Cells, AUTO4, TT11, CC-99282, AB-205 and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Roche, Eli Lilly, Janssen, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, ADC Therapeutics, Genetech, Tessa Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Nanjing Yoko Biomedical, Nektar Therapeutics, Loxo Oncology, Debiopharm, CarsGen Therapeutics, Angiocrine Bioscience, Bio-thera solutions, HUTCHMED, Epizyme, MEI Pharma, Mustang Bio, Autous, Scopus Biopharma, Allogene Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, AI therapeutics among several others are some of the prominent pharma companies working in the space.

among several others are some of the prominent pharma companies working in the space. In August 2021, HUTCHMED Limited and Epizyme, Inc. announced a collaboration to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize TAZVERIK in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Naratuximab emtansine (Debio 1562), an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD37, is a potential new treatment for patients with B-cell malignancies, such as non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL).

The development and planned commercialization of zandelisib are being conducted in partnership with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. Zandelisib is being evaluated in multiple clinical studies by MEI Pharma, including COASTAL, a Phase III study, and TIDAL, a Phase II study, both of which are evaluating zandelisib in patients with relapsed and refractory follicular and marginal zone lymphomas.

Polatuzumab vedotin (Anti-CD79b, DCDS4501A, RG7596), an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a monoclonal antibody directed against CD79b, link to the small molecule, cytotoxic, microtubule-disrupting agent, monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) is being developed by Genentech.

3P Biopharmaceuticals (3P) and Norwegian biopharmaceutical company Nordic Nanovector have extended their collaboration agreement for the biopharmaceutical development of Betalutin late-stage manufacturing for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) treatment.

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pharmacyclics and Janssen Research & Development have entered into a collaboration to conduct a Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of the combination of Opdivo and Imbruvica in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

The Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline report offers insights into ongoing clinical trials, deals, mergers & acquisitions taking place in the Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma domain, recent approvals and failures in space, and growth prospects across the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma domain.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Overview

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) is a cancer of the lymphatic system that develops from lymphocytes. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma can be further subdivided into more than 30 types depending on the type of lymphocyte involved: B lymphocytes (B cells) or T lymphocytes (T cells). They can be further labeled as either aggressive (fast-growing) or indolent (slow-growing).

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA Venetoclax AbbVie III Apoptosis stimulants; Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors Oral Ibrutinib Janssen III Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Emt protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral Naratuximab emtansine Debiopharm II Apoptosis stimulants; Mitosis inhibitors; Tubulin inhibitors; Tubulin polymerization inhibitors Intravenous NKTR-255 Nektar Therapeutics II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Interleukin-15 receptor agonists Intravenous LOXO-305 Loxo Oncology II Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral LAM–002 AI Therapeutics II Immunosuppressants; Interleukin 12 inhibitors; Interleukin 23 inhibitors; PIKFYVE protein inhibitors Oral CNCT19 Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd. II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Intravenous GB226 Genor Biopharma II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous BI-1206 BioInvent International I/II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Fc gamma receptor IIB antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous CAR-CD19 T Cells Carsgen therapeutics I/II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Intravenous AUTO4 Autolus I/II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Intravenous TT11 Tessa Therapeutics I Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Pareneteral CC-99282 Celgene I CRBN protein modulators; Ubiquitin protein ligase modulators Oral AB-205 Angiocrine Bioscience I Cell replacements Intravenous

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment

The Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma emerging novel therapies segmented into Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

By Molecule Type

Small molecules

Monoclonal antibodies

By Route of Administration

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Oral

Injectable

By Mechanism of Action

CD20 antigen inhibitors

CD-19 Antagonist

Emt protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors

Cyclin-dependent kinase 6 inhibitors

Pyruvate dehydrogenase complex inhibitors

Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors

CRBN protein modulators; Ubiquitin protein ligase modulators

Cell replacements

Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements

By Targets

Protein

Lymphocytes

Lymphocyte Antigens

Scope of the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Drug Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Roche, Eli Lilly, Janssen, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, ADC Therapeutics, Genetech, Tessa Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Nanjing Yoko Biomedical, Nektar Therapeutics, Loxo Oncology, Debiopharm, CarsGen Therapeutics, Angiocrine Bioscience, Bio-thera solutions, HUTCHMED, Epizyme, MEI Pharma, Mustang Bio, Autous, Scopus Biopharma, Allogene Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, AI therapeutics, among others.

Key Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies: Obinutuzumab, Abemaciclib, Ibrutinib, CPI 818, Devimistat, Venetoclax, Loncastuximab tesirine, Venetoclax, Loncastuximab tesirine, LAM-002, HMPL-523, Venetoclax, Ibrutinib, Naratuximab emtansine, NKTR-255, LOXO-305, LAM–002, CNCT19, GB226, BI-1206, CAR-CD19 T Cells, AUTO4, TT11, CC-99282, AB-205, and several others.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Disease Overview 4 Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis 5 Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment 6 In-depth Commercial Assessment 7 Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 8 In-depth Commercial Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Assessment 9 Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Collaboration Deals 10 Late Stage Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Products (Phase III) 11 Mid-Stage Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Products (Phase II) 12 Early Stage Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Products (Phase I) 13 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Products 14 Inactive Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Products Key Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Products 16 Unmet Needs 17 Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Drivers and Barriers 18 Future Perspectives and Conclusion 19 Analyst Views 20 Key Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Companies 21 Appendix

