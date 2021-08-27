Want to See the Future of Compliance in a DevOps and CI/CD World? Explore the Latest Trends on The Virtual CISO Podcast
If the recent SolarWinds megahack illustrates one thing, it’s the challenge of keeping code & data assets secure in a modern software development lifecycle.
In today’s fast-paced, cloud-first, DevOps world, traditional compliance programs don’t stand a chance of delivering the trust and transparency that software supply chains require.”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If the recent SolarWinds megahack illustrates one thing, it’s the challenge and criticality of keeping code and data assets secure in a modern software development lifecycle (SDLC). In today’s fast-paced, cloud-first, DevOps world, traditional compliance programs don’t stand a chance of delivering the trust and transparency that software supply chains require.
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner, Pivot Point Security
While many compliance programs have changed little since the pre-cloud era, the software development lifecycle has been massively transformed. DevOps, continuous delivery and continuous integration (CI/CD), software-defined networks, open APIs, containers and Kubernetes, multiple production releases per day… Compliance checkpoints built around on-premises data centers and waterfall development can no longer verify security in modern software production environments.
How do we create compliance programs that move at the speed of DevOps? What will the future of compliance and controls monitoring look like?
To explore this brave new world of compliance, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features Raj Krishnamurthy, Founder, CEO and Engineer at ContiNube, a Silicon Valley startup providing API-first middleware for continuous controls monitoring. Hosting the show as always is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• Why traditional compliance programs are outmoded and need to be significantly transformed
• The confluence of skills and technologies that will be needed for a new/emerging compliance model
• The “5 pillars” of state-of-the-art continuous compliance
• Why external compliance auditors could play a significant role in accelerating the development of new compliance approaches
If your organization develops software, you need to hear this podcast with Raj Krishnamurthy, CEO at ContiNube.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
