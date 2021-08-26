Submit Release
Roads on Cecil D. Andrus WMA will reopen to motorized traffic on Aug. 30

Starting Monday, Aug. 30, access roads on the Cecil D. Andrus Wildlife Management Area will be reopened to the public.

Due to seasonally dry conditions and high fire danger, WMA roads were temporarily closed to motorized traffic to mitigate the risk of fire and allow Fish and Game staff time to complete road maintenance to reduce the possibility of a vehicle-initiated fire.

WMA staff encourages recreationists to be cautious of unstable trees and other hazards caused by 2020 Woodhead fire. Additionally, in order to prevent fires, recreationists need to stay on maintained access roads and refrain from parking vehicles in tall grass by using mowed turnouts or parking areas.

For more information contact the Cecil D. Andrus Wildlife management area at 208-257-3363 or the Southwest regional office at 208-465-8465.

