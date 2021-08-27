Urban South Brewery Receives Gold Crushie in 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards
New Orleans’ largest craft brewery recognized for Best Brewery Rebrand in worldwide beer marketing and design awards program
To be recognized worldwide among the very best by a program like the CBMAs is a true honor and testament to the efforts of our entire team.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban South Brewery has been awarded a Gold Crushie for Best Brewery Rebrand in the 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards. Winners in the Best Brewery Rebrand category are recognized for unique, distinctive rebrands that celebrate change and stand out from the competition. Urban South launched its brand refresh in September 2020 with an updated logo and packaging to reflect the brewery’s evolution over its first five years in business.
— Jacob Landry, Urban South Brewery
“Our business has experienced so many positive changes over the past couple of years, and it was time for us to modernize the brand to reflect the spirit of our brewery and team,” said Jacob Landry, Founder of Urban South Brewery. “So much thought and hard work went into our rebrand and to be recognized worldwide among the very best by a program like the CBMAs is a true honor and testament to the efforts of our entire team.”
Urban South’s refreshed branding was developed with the experts at TILT in Louisiana, who tapped into their understanding of the craft beer space to create a vibrant, modern and easily recognizable brand and packaging strategy. The end result is a cohesive body of work that encompasses Urban South’s fun-loving, laid back approach to brewing.
The Craft Beer Marketing Awards features more than 30 categories celebrating the very best of beer marketing and design and the teams behind them. Breweries, artists, designers and branding and marketing professionals from across the world are invited to participate each year. All categories are judged by an esteemed panel of industry leaders and experts from brewing, marketing, design and beyond. Entries are divided into five regions, and Gold and Platinum Crushie Awards are awarded to each region.
To learn more about Urban South Brewery, visit UrbanSouthBrewery.com.
About Urban South Brewery
Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South - HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver and Bronze), 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (Gold), 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), and 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx
###
Morgan Whitehouse
Campbell Consulting
morgan@campbellconsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn