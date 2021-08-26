August 26, 2021 – As Texas’ Unemployment Rate Falls Below 6.5 percent Extended UI Benefits to Trigger Off

Date: August 26, 2021

The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) will stop paying Extended Benefits ( EB ) as of the week ending September 11, 2021.

Extended Benefits by law are only available during periods of high state or national unemployment, currently defined as an average rate of seasonally adjusted total unemployment that equals 6.5 percent or more. Texas triggered on to EB in May 2020. On August 20, 2021, the Department of Labor notified TWC that the state’s seasonally adjusted total unemployment rate fell below the 6.5 percent needed to remain on EB .

Claimants currently receiving EB may continue to receive benefits until the benefit week ending ( BWE ) September 11, 2021, as long as they remain eligible.

Claimants should continue to file payment requests and complete all EB work search requirements, to receive benefits through BWE September 11, 2021.

TWC cannot pay EB for benefit weeks after September 11, 2021, even for claimants who have a balance on their claim. Claimants receiving unemployment will not receive any additional unemployment benefits if they exhaust their regular benefits on or after September 11, 2021.

