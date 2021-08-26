Submit Release
Persons and Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying persons and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in the 400 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 10:34 pm, members of the Seventh District heard the sounds of gunshots and responded to the listed location. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

The persons and vehicle of interest, described as a black 2012 Honda Crosstour with temporary DC tags N84882, were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

