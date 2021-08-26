Submit Release
Burgum issues statement on terrorist attacks in Kabul that killed and injured U.S. servicemembers

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today after the terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan in which 12 U.S. servicemembers were killed and 15 were injured, according to the Pentagon.  

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the brave U.S. servicemembers and the Afghans who were killed or injured in today’s deadly attacks at the airport in Kabul,” Burgum said. “Our military forces have served in Afghanistan with honor and courage and continue to do so as they work to evacuate U.S. citizens and American allies from this chaotic situation. The Biden administration needs to demonstrate leadership and do more to bring U.S. citizens home quickly and help those Afghans who have been our allies in the war on terror.”

