Shreves Selected Director of DHHR’s Office of Emergency Medical Services

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch today appointed Kenneth “Brian” Shreves as director of the Office of Emergency Medical Services within DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

Shreves, of Buckhannon, has served as the director of the Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management since 2014. Shreves has 28 years of experience in the emergency medical services field and seven years of experience in homeland security and emergency management.

“Brian’s extensive experience in emergency services and dedication and passion for the safety and well-being of West Virginians make him a perfect fit for this job,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health.

His experience includes serving as a paramedic for the Webster County Emergency Medical Services, director of the Upshur County Emergency Medical Services, a flight paramedic for Healthnet Aeromedical Services, paramedic for the Lewis County Emergency Services, and a lieutenant/paramedic for the Harrison Emergency Medical Services.

Shreves will begin work on Monday, August 30, 2021.