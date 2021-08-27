AAAED Announces its First Accessible Career Fair Held During the 47th National Conference and Awards Ceremony - Virtual
The Virtual Career Fair will take place on Saturday, October 9, 2021, and all Employers Seeking a Diverse Workplace Are Encouraged to Participate
We are delighted to add the Career Fair to our annual conference program in order to enable employers to demonstrate their commitment to hiring and maintaining a qualified and diverse workforce”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity (AAAED), an organization of equal opportunity, diversity and affirmative action professionals, announced that it will be hosting the first ever Virtual Career Fair Accessible to All during its 47th National Conference and Awards Ceremony. Themed “Reflect, Reset and Move Towards Justice, Equity and Inclusive Excellence,” the Conference will take place virtually on October 7 – 15, 2021. The virtual Career Fair will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from noon to 4:00 pm ET. “We are delighted to add the Career Fair to our annual conference program in order to provide employment opportunities and enable employers to demonstrate their commitment to hiring and maintaining a qualified and diverse workforce,” said Dr. Richard Anthony Baker, president of AAAED.
— Dr. Richard Anthony Baker, President, AAAED
Job seekers will participate free of charge. Sign language interpreters and other methods to promote accessibility will be available. Employers will pay for two recruiters and will be recognized during the conference as champions of diversity. For more information about the AAAED Virtual Career Fair Accessible to All, please go to: https://www.aaaed.org/aaaed/Career_Fair.asp.
True to its tagline, “Advocate. Educate. Activate,” the AAAED Virtual Career Fair and its 47th National Conference are intended to promote access, equity, diversity and inclusion in colleges and universities, private industry and government. AAAED is pleased to join with ABILITY Corps' SCORE, powered by ABILITY Job Fair, a platform that specializes in promoting Career Fairs Online that are accessible to everyone.
The AAAED 47th National Conference and Awards Ceremony is open to the press. For more information or to register for the Conference, go to: https://www.aaaed.org/aaaed/Conference_Agenda1.asp.
There is no charge for news media, but they are asked to register at: https://web.cvent.com/event/b3824076-d018-4321-81ee-a0acb1498131/regProcessStep1
Click here for a copy of the conference flyer: https://files.constantcontact.com/ebf58109001/78ae1006-727e-4a0a-8bb0-5ce1ad7b38cb.pdf
Founded in 1974 as the American Association for Affirmative Action (AAAA), AAAED is a national not-for-profit association of professionals working in the areas of equal opportunity, compliance and diversity. AAAED has 47 years of leadership in providing professional training to members, enabling them to be more successful and productive in their careers. It also promotes understanding and advocacy of affirmative action and other equal opportunity laws to enhance the tenets of access, inclusion and equality in employment, economic and educational opportunities. AAAED is the longest-serving organization for the Equal Opportunity Profession. Its tagline is “Advocate. Educate. Activate.”
