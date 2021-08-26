Submit Release
Travel Advisory: Route 10 South Lane Shift Scheduled for August 27

As part of the ongoing $410 million Route 6/10 Interchange Project, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) on Friday, August 27 will shift travel lanes on Route 10 South to the left in the area of the Broadway and Westminster Street overpasses.

This change will expand the work zone for ongoing construction of the interchange and new highway construction for Route 10.

RIDOT does not expect this change will cause travel delays but asks that motorists drive cautiously and reduce speed in the work zone.

More information on the Route 6/10 Interchange Project can be found at www.ridot.net/610.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Route 6/10 Interchange was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

