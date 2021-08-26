Governor Roy Cooper Proclaims August 26 as Women’s Equality Day

In a proclamation signing, Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed August 26 as Women’s Equality Day in North Carolina, a day that honors women trailblazers both past and present who have fought for full rights and privileges that have been historically available to men.

“Today, we honor the women who have shaped our communities and who continue the fight for gender equality,” said Governor Cooper. "There is more work to do and smart, strong and effective women leaders across our state are paving the way."

This day also recognizes the ongoing disparity among women and the continued effort to advocate for the rights and privileges for all people regardless of sex, race, religion, or socioeconomic status.

“The COVID-19 pandemic magnified many inequities within our communities and across the country,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “While progress has been made, we have work to do to continue improving disparities impacting women and our communities of color.”

Established in 1971, today marks the 50th anniversary of Women’s Equality Day, a day which also celebrates the passage of the 19th Amendment that granted some women the right to vote. The 2020 Status of Women in North Carolina: Political Participation Report found that while women in North Carolina have been voting at slightly higher rates in recent years, their representation in elected office has declined. This report is one of several produced by the NC Department of Administration’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement in collaboration with the Institute for Women’s Policy highlighting disparities among North Carolina women in the areas of employment and earnings, health and wellness, and political participation.

According to the 2018 Status of Women in North Carolina: Employment and Earnings Report, women comprise 51 percent of our state’s population but earn an average of $8,600 less than men. North Carolina also ranks towards the middle and bottom of most indicators for women’s health and wellness when compared to other states and the District of Columbia, according to the Status of Women in North Carolina: Health and Wellness Report released in 2019.

However, the number of women in leadership roles across state government agencies has nearly doubled in the last 20 years, with more currently serving than ever before in North Carolina, improving diversity in decision-making roles that impact all North Carolinians. The most recent report from the Council for Women and their Advisory Board, Exploiting Inequity: A Pandemic’s Gendered and Racial Toll on the Women and Families of North Carolina, released in December 2020, outlines how COVID-19 has exacerbated inequalities in North Carolina, particularly for women.

In celebration of Women’s Equality Day all North Carolinians are encouraged to commend and support organizations and activities that advocate for social progress and equality for all.

Read the Women’s Equality Day Proclamation here.

