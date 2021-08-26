Submit Release
Department Issues Request for Grant Proposals for Maryland Farms and Families Program

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is accepting grant proposals for the Maryland Farms and Families Program from qualifying nonprofit organizations. This program aims to double the purchasing power of residents using federal nutrition benefits at farmers markets throughout the state. 

Projects must distribute at least 70% of the awarded grant funding to match purchases made at farmers markets using checks from the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefits. The program will provide access to fresh fruits and vegetables for food-insecure Marylanders, while increasing revenues for local farmers.

The program will award up to $100,000 to non-profit organizations with the capacity to run this program. Applicants with a demonstrated record in designing and implementing food incentive programs that connect federal food assistance with local farmers will be prioritized.

All proposals should be submitted to the department by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Requests for proposal guidelines are available on the department’s website.

For more information, please contact Mark Powell at mark.powell@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5775.

