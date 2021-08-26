Submit Release
Deputy Governor and General Counsel Lang Wiseman Announces Return to Private Sector

Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 12:41pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Deputy Governor and General Counsel Lang Wiseman announced his intent to return to the private sector. Wiseman was appointed to Gov. Lee's cabinet in 2019 and will remain on board to assist the transition of duties.

"Lang is a brilliant legal mind who has faithfully served Tennesseans and been an invaluable part of our administration,” said Gov. Lee. “Maria and I count him a friend for life and wish him much success in the private sector."

###

Deputy Governor and General Counsel Lang Wiseman Announces Return to Private Sector

