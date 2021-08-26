NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Deputy Governor and General Counsel Lang Wiseman announced his intent to return to the private sector. Wiseman was appointed to Gov. Lee's cabinet in 2019 and will remain on board to assist the transition of duties.
"Lang is a brilliant legal mind who has faithfully served Tennesseans and been an invaluable part of our administration,” said Gov. Lee. “Maria and I count him a friend for life and wish him much success in the private sector."
###
You just read:
Deputy Governor and General Counsel Lang Wiseman Announces Return to Private Sector
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.