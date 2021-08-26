Governor Abbott, DSHS Announce Deployment Of Additional Medical Personnel, Equipment To Assist Hospitals With COVID-19 Response

August 26, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will be deploying an additional 2,500 medical staff to support health care facilities in Texas, including hospitals and nursing homes. This will bring the total number of medical personnel deployed across the state to 8,100. In addition, DSHS is providing medical equipment requested by Texas medical facilities including ventilators, oxygen concentrators, heart monitors, IV pumps, feeding pumps, and hospital beds.

"The medical personnel and equipment deployed by DSHS will provide crucial support to our health care facilities as they treat hospitalized cases of COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "Texans can do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and hospitalizations by getting the vaccine. It's safe, effective, and your best defense against COVID-19. Visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a vaccine provider near you."

Previously, 5,600 medical personnel, consisting mostly of nurses and respiratory therapists, were authorized for deployment. DSHS is now increasing that number to a total of 8,100.

This operation follows the Governor's directive on August 9th that DSHS utilize staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel to Texas health care facilities to mitigate the surge of COVID-19 cases in Texas. The additional deployment of personnel will be fully funded by the state through September 30.