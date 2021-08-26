E-filing in the Supreme Court and Related Education Session

Click here for information regarding the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and court operations, including participating in remote hearings.

Court security shortage at Grand Isle Courthouse reduces in-person services to two days per week. Read more>>

The Judiciary is hiring! Click here to browse open positions and stay tuned for many more positions to be posted in the coming weeks.

Electronic filing via Odyssey File & Serve (OFS) is available in all Vermont Superior Courts and the Judicial Bureau. For more information about OFS and the new fee structure for eFiling, please visit the eFiling webpage.