Introducing, the “All Seasons Fund” (symbol: UNAVX) A New Name That Better Reflects This Absolute Return Fund’s Goals
UNAVX seeks an outcome of positive performance over most market cycles independent of the movements of the broader equity or fixed income markets.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Mutuals Advisors, Inc. is pleased to announce the name change of its mutual fund from its old name, “The USA Mutuals Navigator Fund (symbol: UNAVX)” to its new name, “The USA Mutuals All Seasons Fund.”
The Fund’s investment mandate and its symbol will remain the same. UNAVX seeks an outcome of positive performance over most market cycles independent of the movements of the broader equity or fixed income markets. Read more about $UNAVX here.
Earlier this year, Morningstar re-categorized UNAVX into its Equity Market Neutral category, following a Fund Manager change at the end of 2020. In consideration of this event, USA Mutuals believes this to be the perfect time for the name change. In short, the Fund seeks positive performance in “all seasons” – apart from whether markets move up, down, or sideways.
"We believe the name change to All Seasons best represents the Fund’s goal of absolute return through various market cycles," said Paul Strehle, President of USA Mutuals. Paul added, "We believe this is a critical differentiator with equity and bond market valuations near all-time highs.”
Potential Reasons to Consider Investing in the All Seasons Fund (symbol, UNAVX):
· Risk controls intended to put a stop-loss floor on overnight positions
· Tactical re-positioning as markets and risks change
· The fund invests only in highly liquid instruments
· 60% long-term/40% short-term tax treatment
· Holding periods in time-frames often excluded by traditional buy-and-hold products
HOW TO INVEST:
The All Seasons Fund (symbol, UNAVX) is available on many self-directed platforms, including Schwab, Fidelity, and Pershing. You may purchase shares through brokers, financial advisors, or other financial intermediaries that distribute the funds.
You may also purchase USA Mutuals Funds directly with us by completing the steps listed below. Please call our shareholder services team at 1.866.264.8783 with any questions on purchasing options.
About USA Mutuals Advisors, Inc. : With a history spanning three decades, USA Mutuals has long been a provider of alternative investment strategies to both the institutional and retail marketplaces. Originally founded in 1994, as a separate accounts manager, which converted into a public mutual trust in 2001, the company launched with a simple mandate: Create an environment in which the company’s goals and expectations are truly aligned with our investors. Visit www.USAMutuals.com to learn more.
IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION:
The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the investment company, and they may be obtained by contacting 1.866.264.8783 or going to www.USAMutuals.com. Read it carefully before investing.
Mutual fund investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. The risks associated with an investment in a Fund can increase during times of significant market volatility. Remember, in addition to possibly not achieving your investment goals, you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund over long or even short periods of time. Certain stocks selected for a Fund’s portfolio may decline in value more than the overall stock market. Investments are subject to market risk, which may cause the value of the Fund’s investment to decline. Common stocks are susceptible to general stock market fluctuations and to volatile increases and decreases in value as market confidence in and perceptions of their issuers change. Investment strategies employed for a Fund may not result in an increase in the value of your investment or in overall performance equal to other investments. The Funds may use leverage, invest in derivatives and sell securities short. Leveraging may exaggerate the effect on net asset value of any increase or decrease in the market value of a Fund’s portfolio. Investing in derivatives may subject the Fund to losses if the derivatives do not perform as expected. Short sales involve selling a security that a Fund borrows and does not own. Short sales carry significant risk, including the risk of loss if the value of a security sold short increases prior to the scheduled delivery date, since a Fund must pay more for the security than it has received from the purchaser in the short sale. Futures contracts are subject to the same risks as the underlying investments that they represent, but also may involve risks different from, and possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in the underlying investments. The Funds may invest in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. This risk increases with emerging markets. Small and mid-size companies involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility.
The USA Mutuals Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.
1472-NLD-08272021
Shareholder Services
USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.
+1 800-688-8257
fundinfo@usamutuals.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn