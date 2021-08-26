Automotive Cyber Security Market worth USD 8.94 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 18.56% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Cyber Security Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Automotive Cyber Security Market Research Report, Security Type, Vehicle Type, Application and Region - Forecast till 2028” the market is projected to be worth USD 8.94 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 18.56% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028)., The market was valued at USD 2.16 billion in 2020.

Competitive Analysis:

List of the Key Companied profiled in the Automotive Cyber Security Market Research Report are-

Harman International Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Argus Cyber Security (Israel)

Karamba Security (Israel)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

NNG Software Developing and Commercial LLC (Hungary)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

Secunet AG (Germany)

Escrypt Embedded Systems (Germany), among others.



Highly competitive, the automotive cyber security market appears fragmented with the presence of several well-established players. To gain a larger competitive share, these players incorporate strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product/technology launch.

For instance, on Mar.01, 2021, Toyota Tsusho, a leading global business corporation, and Cybellum, a leading vehicle cybersecurity risk assessment solution provider, announced their partnership to provide automated cyber risk assessment for Japanese automotive manufacturers.

The partnership would introduce Cybellum's Cyber Digital Twins platform to the Japanese automotive OEM and suppliers to speed up the WP.29 regulation readiness. Toyota Tsusho's vast expertise and rich experience in the automotive industry, along with the strong automotive cybersecurity risk assessment expertise of Cybellum, combine to create a powerful alliance.

Autonomous Driving and Connected Car Trends Define Market Landscape

The automotive cyber security market is garnering significant traction. Factors such as the emerging autonomous driving/driverless vehicle and connected car concepts drive the market growth. The risk of cyberattacks in automobiles is becoming a paramount concern for the automotive industry, and so is growing the need to establish mechanisms to protect and monitor vehicles from cyber-attacks.



Rising Adoption is a Major Industry Trend

Besides, government mandates for developing safe, connected cars, electric vehicles, and autonomous vehicles boost the market share. Automotive engineers are continually alarming threats that could hack the processing power of cars for other activities such as mining bitcoins. Also, the demand for improved connectivity to enhance the driving experience is growing. All these factors would continue to push the market demand.

Additionally, rising technical expertise, enormous investments in developing cybersecurity technologies, and the proliferation of integrated & embedded connectivity are other major trends observed in the market. Rapid advances in digital technology and increasing demand for automotive cybersecurity solutions positively impact the market growth. The rapidly growing awareness for cybersecurity features influences the market rise.

Lack of Awareness Obstruct the Market Growth

Despite demonstrating major growth prospects, the market still witnesses major setbacks, such as the lack of awareness for these systems. Nevertheless, rising passenger car sales in emerging regions would support the market growth throughout the assessment period. Also, the spurring rise in automobile industries and technological advancements influence the growth of the regional market.



COVID- 19 Impacts on the Automotive Cyber Security Market

The onset of COVID- 19 affected the automotive cyber security industry severely. Pandemic-led logistics problems posed major challenges, such as obtaining raw components and attracting workforces from quarantine required to develop cybersecurity systems and delivering end products to the market. However, the market is gradually picking up and is expected to grow exponentially further in 2021 and beyond.

Segmentation

The automotive cyber security market analysis is segmented into security type, vehicle type, application, and region. The security type segment is bifurcated into network security, endpoint security, application security, wireless security, cloud security, and others. The vehicle type segment is bifurcated into commercial and passenger vehicles.

The application segment is sub-segmented into telematics, on-board diagnostic (OBD), infotainment, communication channels, powertrain, safety systems, and others. By regions, the market is sub-segmented into Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Segmentation

North America holds the largest share in terms of the global automotive cyber security market value. Numerous cross-industry collaborations are happening between automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and mobile network operators (MNOs) to enhance the connected living experience for users while driving. Also, the demand for undisrupted internet connectivity inside a vehicle by users boosts the automotive cyber security market size.

Significant technological advances and the presence of various connected mobility solution providers in the region influence the automotive cyber security market share. Besides, the futuristic infrastructure in the region drives the automotive cyber security market growth, bringing about advanced connected mobility platforms. Moreover, the rising efforts of automakers in discovering new technologies to eliminate cyber attacks and give a safe journey experience influence region's market share.



Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Security Type (Cloud Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless Security, Application Security), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars), By Application (Communication Channels, Safety Systems) - Forecast 2028



