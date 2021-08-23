2021-08-23 11:38:04.423 Cole County Resident Wins $345,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

Submit Release
A Cole County resident won a jackpot of $345,000 in the Missouri Lottery’s Aug. 12 Show Me Cash drawing. The win marks the 32nd Show Me Cash jackpot win of 2021 and the first of three won so far in August.

The winning ticket was purchased at Gerbes, 2805 W. Truman Blvd. in Jefferson City, and matched all five numbers drawn – 4, 5, 14, 29 and 39 – to win the jackpot prize.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. 

In FY20, players in Cole County won more than $14.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $3.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county. These include the Cole County R-I, Cole County R-II, Cole County R-V and Jefferson City School Districts, as well as Lincoln University.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

