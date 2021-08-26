Start of Bridge Maintenance Project on Mason Dixon Road (Route 3002) in Adams County Rescheduled for September 7

Project previously to begin August 30

Harrisburg, PA – The start of a bridge maintenance project on Mason Dixon Road (Route 3002) in Adams County, has been rescheduled. Work on the bridge, which is located between Barlow Road (Route 2001) and Route 134 in Mount Joy Township, will begin Tuesday, September 7. It previously was scheduled to begin Monday, August 30.

Work includes milling, placing a waterproofing membrane, paving, rock placement, and repointing the stone abutment and wings.

An approximately seven-week closure will begin Tuesday, September 7. A detour will be in place using Barlow Road and Route 134.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA is the contractor on this multiple year $6,441,217 project to perform maintenance work on bridges throughout the eight-county PennDOT District 8 region that includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

