Start of Bridge Maintenance Project on Mason Dixon Road (Route 3002) in Adams County Rescheduled for September 7
Project previously to begin August 30
Harrisburg, PA – The start of a bridge maintenance project on Mason Dixon Road (Route 3002) in Adams County, has been rescheduled. Work on the bridge, which is located between Barlow Road (Route 2001) and Route 134 in Mount Joy Township, will begin Tuesday, September 7. It previously was scheduled to begin Monday, August 30.
Work includes milling, placing a waterproofing membrane, paving, rock placement, and repointing the stone abutment and wings.
An approximately seven-week closure will begin Tuesday, September 7. A detour will be in place using Barlow Road and Route 134.
JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA is the contractor on this multiple year $6,441,217 project to perform maintenance work on bridges throughout the eight-county PennDOT District 8 region that includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
###