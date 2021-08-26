Actor/Musician John Schneider to Collect Emergency Supplies to Aid Flood Relief Efforts in Middle Tennessee
John Schneider and his wife Alicia will have an 18-wheeler at three Tennessee locations August 30-September 1 and will be on hand to greet donors.
We are working on a large effort to help our friends in Middle Tennessee.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor/musician John Schneider and his wife Alicia are leading an effort to get much-needed aid and supplies to victims of the catastrophic floods that have devastated Middle Tennessee. They have made arrangements for an 18-wheeler to collect emergency supplies at three Tennessee locations: Dunlap (August 30), Franklin (August 31) and Hendersonville (September 1). John will be present at each location to say hello to donors, and thank them for their contributions.
— John Schneider
John and Alicia know something about flooding, as their Louisiana home and studio property were wiped out in 2016 by historic back-to-back floods. They rebuilt John Schneider Studios, but the masters for unfinished film projects and countless personal possessions and memorabilia spanning his entertainment career were lost forever.
"We can so relate to the trauma of the floods,” says John. “We are working on a large effort to help our friends in Middle Tennessee.”
Accepted items include personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, water, air mattresses, batteries, gloves, sunscreen, trash page, rakes and shovels, plastic tote boxes, ice chests, non-perishable food items, diapers, pet food, toilet paper, paper towels, socks, alcohol wipes and bandages. Items should be new and wrapped/sealed when possible.
Drop off donated items at the following locations:
Monday, August 30 — 3pm-7pm
The Dunlap Mercantile
15664 Rankin Ave
Dunlap, TN 37327
Tuesday, August 31 — 3pm-7pm
Conduit Church
1642 Lewisburg Pike
Franklin, TN 37064
Wednesday, September 1 — 3pm-7pm
Huckabee Theater at Trinity Music City USA
1 Music Village Blvd,
Hendersonville, TN 37075
ABOUT JOHN SCHNEIDER: John’s extensive acting career includes the iconic roles of "Bo Duke" on The Dukes of Hazzard, “Jonathan Kent” on Smallville and "Jim Cryer" on Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots. As an independent filmmaker, John continues to write, direct and star in his own films, including Christmas Cars (2019), Stand On It (2020), and the upcoming film, Poker Run. In addition to his incredible acting career, John has over 20 albums to his credit and four #1 singles on the Billboard Country chart. It’s also worth noting that John co-founded (with Marie Osmond) the Children's Miracle Network. For more information, visit http://www.johnschneiderstudios.com/.
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter