Long Fiber Thermoplastic Market Revenue Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027
Growth of the electronics industry is a significant factor influencing growth of the global market.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest industry analysis report offers in-depth information regarding the key segments and sub-segments of the global Long Fiber Thermoplastic industry and emphasizes the current pandemic situation that has significantly disrupted the industry’s growth trend. The global Long Fiber Thermoplastic market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 5,749.3 Million by 2027, and register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the next seven years, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for Long Fiber Thermoplastic can be attributed to growth of the electronics industry. Long Fiber Thermoplastic possess high impact resistance and function as a buffer for delicate electronic components and parts and comply with several regulatory policies and norms in the electronics industry. Long Fiber Thermoplastic also have very good temperature resistance and low water absorption capacity, which are critical for the proper functioning and safety of electric devices. Furthermore, in electronic applications, Long Fiber Thermoplastic like Polyamides are considered suitable for the passing of specific tests like GWIT, as these have excellent flame regarding capability.
The COVID-19 impact
The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on long fiber thermoplastic market. Global shutdown of the automotive industry and movement restriction have severely affected the sales of electric vehicles. Also, mass layoffs have resulted in decreased consumer spending, plummeting the demand for consumer electronic goods. All these factors have resulted in a decline in demand for long fiber thermoplastic materials.
Key market participants include:
Lanxess AG, PlastiComp Inc., Solvay, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Daicel Polymer Ltd., Avient Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., and Asahi Kasei Corporation.
Industry Overview
The global materials & chemicals industry revenue growth can be majorly attributed to increasing demand for essential consumer goods including soaps, detergents, and beauty & personal care products worldwide, rising preference for sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials, and growing use of advanced chemicals and raw materials in industries including agriculture, food & beverage industries, buildings & construction, automotive, packaging, and manufacturing industries. Other major factors driving growth of this industry are rising pollution levels, increasing environmental awareness, increasing use of technologically advanced chemicals and materials, and rising demand for organic materials.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Polypropylene possesses a tactile, slippery surface and is considered optimal for use in low friction automotive applications, including gears. Polypropylene provides exceptional elasticity and fatigue resistance providing enhanced durability and strength. Also, high electrical resistance of polypropylene finds widespread application in producing electrical products and cables.
Long Fiber Thermoplastic adaptability to numerous fabrication methods and high temperature resistance has stimulated the market growth. Additionally, Long Fiber Thermoplastic are increasingly used as alternates to metals due to their cost-efficiency.
Long Fiber Thermoplastic market in Europe accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019, owing to growing sales of electric vehicles, growing demand for fuel-efficiency, and stringent regulatory policies to curb vehicle emission in the region. Besides, growing demand for consumer goods and presence of leading aircraft manufacturers in the region drive the market growth.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Long Fiber Thermoplastic market on the basis of resin type, fiber type, industry vertical, and region:
Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Polypropylene
Polyamide
Polyether Ether Ketone
Polyphthalamide
Others
Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Glass
Carbon
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Electronics
Sports
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
