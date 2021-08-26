Lantech Announces They Will Not Be Exhibiting at Pack Expo 2021 Due to Covid concerns

For the first time in the company's history, Lantech will not be exhibiting machinery at Pack Expo due to Covid Concerns in 2021

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a letter to associates on Wednesday, Jim Lancaster, President and CEO of Lantech announced that for the first time in the 49-year history of the company, they have made the decision to not exhibit machinery at this years’ Pack Expo due to increased concerns regarding the latest COVID-19 data.

In the letter, Jim wrote:

"Trade Shows have been, and continue to be, a significant part of our brand identity and culture since the founding of the company in 1972. So, deciding not to attend a major show like Pack Expo, in spite of the fact that it appears the show will go on, is a difficult decision for us, and me in particular, to make.

I find that as a company, when we have to make a tough decision, we are well served to do it with our values front and center and with as much real data as we can gather. At Lantech we believe that the relationship between the company and the associates working for it is a two-way relationship - that is, the same standards of fairness, loyalty, responsibility, and personal concern must apply equally in both directions. Our relationship with our partners, customers and vendors is also a two-way relationship subject to the same standards. So, while business remains at an all-time high, we feel that our responsibility is to our associates and our customers first.

The data is clear that the spike in infections and, more importantly, hospitalizations and capacity in ICU departments are back to critical levels in large sections of our country. Thus, regardless of vaccination status, there is a real risk that we, or our customers and partners, could carry the virus back to those around us at home and/or at work. So out of respect for our customers, respect for our partners and respect for each other we will not be exhibiting machinery at the Pack Expo in Las Vegas."

For more information, contact Sara Mulkey at (502) 200-7425.

