Dental CAD/CAM Market Size Worth USD 2,561.31 Million by 2027 at 11.57% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Dental CAD/CAM Market Information by Type, Component, End User and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market is expected to cross USD 2,561.31 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.57%.

Market Scope:

Dental computer-aided design and manufacturing, or CAD/CAM, is a form of automation that aids in dental restoration. CAD/CAM technology complements previous dental resolution technologies by increasing the speed of design and manufacturing, as well as the suitability and ease of design, construction, and insertion procedures. This technology has enabled restorations that would not have been possible otherwise. Additionally, sinking unit costs and making restorations affordable are goals.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Drives

The growth of the global dental CAD/CAM market is being fueled by factors such as rising dental disease prevalence and an increase in dental procedures. Additionally, the growing number of advanced CAD products creates a lucrative market opportunity. The increasing prevalence of dental disorders is one of the primary factors driving the dental industry's growth. Globally increasing demand for dental procedures and advancements in dental technology in developing countries are expected to create additional opportunities in the near future. Thus, the dental CAD/CAM market is expected to grow significantly in all of its segments, both in terms of volume and value.

Market Restraints:

However, the market's growth is likely to be constrained by gray markets for dental equipment distribution. Dental equipment is becoming increasingly expensive. As a result, users are more receptive to cheaper products. In the case of dental CAD/CAM distribution, dental products sold on the gray market are ineffective and unfit for use due to factors such as products that have passed their expiration date and do not adhere to industry standards, putting the patient's health at risk.

COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the dental industry, as the number of patient visits for dental procedures has decreased significantly. Numerous government-imposed restrictions aimed at containing the virus's spread and fear of infection have had an effect on the overall market for dental CAD/CAM. Additionally, the close contact nature of dental procedures, government restrictions such as social isolation, and the risk of contracting the virus have all contributed to a decline in demand. This has had a detrimental effect on the dental CAD/CAM market. On the other hand, there has been an increase in demand for telemedicine and the adoption of a fully digital prosthetic workflow that incorporates CAD/CAM technology, thereby lowering infection risks.

Market Segmentation

Dental prosthesis applications accounted for the largest share of the dental CAD/CAM market globally, owing to rising dental caries rates, rising per capita disposable incomes in emerging markets, growing dental tourism, and growing cosmetic dentistry treatments.

Dental clinics accounted for the lion's share of the global dental CAD/CAM market in terms of end users. Many doctors now prefer to develop restoratives with precision and accuracy using a CAD/CAM system. Dental clinics are benefiting from an increase in dental patient arrivals.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is expected to dominate the global dental CAD/CAM market in the coming years. The region's presence of major market players, strategic acquisitions to expand product portfolios, rising prevalence of oral disorders, and availability of advanced technology such as CAD/CAM and digital scanners are expected to drive market growth in this region. The United States dominates the North American dental CAD/CAM market. This significant portion is attributable to the population's increasing prevalence of oral disorders.

Europe is the second-largest market for dental CAD/CAM, owing to the increased adoption of advanced treatments and the increasing number of dental procedures. The majority of procedures involved tooth extractions, followed by tooth extraction via osteotomy. Additionally, Europe is a leader in the use of advanced technology. Numerous European countries are upgrading their equipment, including intraoral scanners.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the region's fastest-growing market, owing to continuous development in emerging economies such as India and China. The growing geriatric population, advanced technology development, and the presence of numerous opportunities for market development all contribute to the Asia-Pacific dental CAD/CAM market's growth.

The dental CAD/CAM market in the Middle East and Africa is segmented into two major regions, namely the Middle East and Africa. Developed countries in the Middle East, such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, dominate the market. These countries' advanced infrastructure, increased healthcare spending, and growing per capita disposable incomes all contribute to their region's large market share.

